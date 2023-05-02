Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $597,974.39 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $19.34 or 0.00067936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

