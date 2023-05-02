MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 12th

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

MNSB opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. Analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MainStreet Bancshares

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 10,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $233,559.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,947.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,980 shares of company stock valued at $259,311. Insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.