MagnetGold Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $89.88 million and $32,670.42 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

