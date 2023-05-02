MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 328,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

