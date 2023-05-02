MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 328,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
