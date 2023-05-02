MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $0.76-$0.80 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,984.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.