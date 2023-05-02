LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.