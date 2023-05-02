LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

