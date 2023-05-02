LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.84.

Shares of LYB opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

