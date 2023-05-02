Lundin Mining (LUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Lundin Mining to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.03%.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.67. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.79.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.64.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

