Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Posts Earnings Results

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.23%.
Luckin Coffee Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.75 and a beta of -0.72.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
