Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Posts Earnings Results

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.23%.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.75 and a beta of -0.72.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.