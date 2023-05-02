LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LTC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

LTC stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $10,505,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $9,956,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $9,948,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

