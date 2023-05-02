Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.