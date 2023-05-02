Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Shares Up 3.7%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $38.00. 293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

Logansport Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Increases Dividend

About Logansport Financial

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 23.81%. This is an increase from Logansport Financial’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

(Get Rating)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.