loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 28,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $518.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $115,681.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $115,681.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $162,233.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,414,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,344,722.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 982,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,512. 88.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

