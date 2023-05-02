Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB):

5/2/2023 – Live Oak Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $26.00.

4/28/2023 – Live Oak Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

4/28/2023 – Live Oak Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00.

4/17/2023 – Live Oak Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2023 – Live Oak Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Live Oak Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00.

3/23/2023 – Live Oak Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Live Oak Bancshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 5.0 %

LOB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 80,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Live Oak Bancshares Inc alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.