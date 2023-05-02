Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Short Interest Update

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 11,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

LYV opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $106.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

