Lithium Americas (LAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 699,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,706. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Lithium Americas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

