Lithium Americas (LAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 699,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,706. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
