Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $415.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $372.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.00. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

