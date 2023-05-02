Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.06

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.06 and last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 549896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

