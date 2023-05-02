LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:LITB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.33. 32,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,493. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.43.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
