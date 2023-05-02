LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.33. 32,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,493. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.