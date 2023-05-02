Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of LNW traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.04. 49,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

