Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of LNW traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.04. 49,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.