Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. Life Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $133.34. 770,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,347. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $295,752,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

