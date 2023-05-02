Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

