Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 361.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ LILA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 82,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

