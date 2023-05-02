Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in April

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.48. 1,518,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

