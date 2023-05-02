Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,382,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 4,047,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,260.6 days.
Leonardo Stock Down 0.1 %
FINMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $12.87.
Leonardo Company Profile
