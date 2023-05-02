Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,382,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 4,047,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,260.6 days.

Leonardo Stock Down 0.1 %

FINMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

