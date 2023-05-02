LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

