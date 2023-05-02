Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Leidos Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

