Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. 1,051,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.53%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

