Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 2.9% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.45. 224,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

