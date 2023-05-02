LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target to $14.00

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPST. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.90. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
