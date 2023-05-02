Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Trimmed by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $49,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $29,651,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

LH opened at $229.66 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average of $234.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

