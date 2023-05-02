L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $241.00 to $222.00. The company traded as low as $189.08 and last traded at $189.11, with a volume of 514580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.71.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.51 and a 200-day moving average of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

