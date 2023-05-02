KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Gap Up to $38.36

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $39.40. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF shares last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 64,695 shares.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 137.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 234,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,781,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.