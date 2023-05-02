Kraft Heinz (KHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz has set its FY23 guidance at $2.67 to $2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.67-$2.75 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

