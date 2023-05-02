Kraft Asset Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kraft Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

