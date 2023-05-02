Kraft Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 25.8% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $28,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

DFAT stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

