KORE Group (KORE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect KORE Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORE Group Stock Performance

KORE opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.75. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group

About KORE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 226,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.