KORE Group (KORE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KORE Group (NYSE:KOREGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect KORE Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORE Group Stock Performance

KORE opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.75. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 226,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KORE Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

