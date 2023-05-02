Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Plans Dividend of $1.16

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 1.1642 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Koninklijke Vopak’s previous dividend of $1.10.
Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Koninklijke Vopak has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $39.01.
About Koninklijke Vopak
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKY)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.