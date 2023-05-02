Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after acquiring an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,637,000 after acquiring an additional 161,581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,937,000 after acquiring an additional 642,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,467,000 after buying an additional 274,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 811,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,685. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

