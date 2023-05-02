KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 132,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

