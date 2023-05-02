KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 132,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.77.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
