Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE KRG traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,371.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.