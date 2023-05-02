Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 380,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $586,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,869.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $586,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,869.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,697 shares of company stock worth $212,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFS shares. TheStreet downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE KFS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 25,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $221.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.31.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

