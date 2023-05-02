Kinetik (KNTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. On average, analysts expect Kinetik to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $47,428,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $10,566,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kinetik by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 76,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinetik by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

