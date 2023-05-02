Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Update

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,110,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 38,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. 2,978,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,568,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.