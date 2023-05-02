Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.50

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 6061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.75%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

