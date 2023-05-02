Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 350,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,943.0 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $12.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMMPF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

