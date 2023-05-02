KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.10 million and $80.12 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018197 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,710.81 or 0.99996549 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,996,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,996,355 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,996,558.78554425. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00909129 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

