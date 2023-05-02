Keystone Financial Group Sells 200 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Albemarle
In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.30.
Albemarle Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
