Keystone Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

SPEU stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

