Keystone Financial Group Raises Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Haleon were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 364 ($4.55) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

